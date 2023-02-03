Consumer Sector Update for 02/03/2023: LESL,F,JWN

Consumer stocks were broadly lower in Friday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 0.8% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) retreating 2.6%.

In company news, Leslie's (LESL) shares declined almost 13% after the retailer late Thursday reported a wider Q1 net loss compared with year-ago levels and also trailing analyst estimates. Net loss for the three months ended Dec. 31 grew compared with its $0.06 per share loss during the final three months of 2021, expanding to $0.14 per share and missing the Capital IQ looking for a Q1 loss of $0.13 per share.

Ford (F) dropped Friday, with the automaker's shares falling 7.4% in afternoon trading, after overnight reporting adjusted Q4 net income of $0.51 per share, almost doubling its $0.26 per share profit during the same quarter in 2021 but still lagging the Capital IQ consensus call by $0.11 per share.

Nordstrom (JWN) shares rallied Friday, rising over 21%, amid reports activist investor Ryan Cohen may soon seek to push out several current board members after acquiring a "sizable" stake in the department-store retailer purchase. In particular, Cohen wants to oust Mark Tritton, the former CEO of Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY), sources told The Wall Street Journal.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.