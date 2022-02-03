Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 02/03/2022: VSTO, INGR, HSY, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were edging lower premarket Thursday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.26% lower and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was slipping nearly 2% recently.

Ingredion (INGR) was more than 2% lower as it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.09 per share, down from $1.75 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected $1.29 per share.

Vista Outdoor (VSTO) was advancing by more than 1% as it posted fiscal Q3 adjusted net profit of $2.10 per share, up from $1.03 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $1.92 per share.

Hershey (HSY) was slightly higher after posting Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.69 per share compared with $1.49 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.62.

