Consumer Sector Update for 02/03/2022: INGR,BERY,SKY,IMKTA

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.1% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was sinking 2.8%.

In company news, Ingredion (INGR) slid 9.1% after reporting a drop in its non-GAAP Q4 net income compared with year-ago levels, falling to $1.09 per share from $1.75 per share during the same quarter in 2020 and the starches and sweeteners producer blaming the profit decline on an increase in corn and other input costs. Analysts polled by Capital IQ, on average, had been expecting Ingredion to earn $1.29 per share, excluding one-time items.

Berry Global Group (BERY) dropped 6% after the consumer packaging company reported non-GAAP net income of $1.25 per share for its fiscal Q1 ended Jan. 1, down from a $1.48 per share during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.11 per share.

Among gainers, Skyline Champion (SKY) added 5.1% after the manufactured home builder reported fiscal Q3 net income of $1.18 per share, up from $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year and topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.73 per share profit for the three months ended Jan. 1. Revenue grew 41.5% year-over-year to $534.7 million, exceeding the $498.8 million Street view.

Ingles Markets (IMKTA) climbed 3.8% after the grocery-store chain reported net income of $3.48 per share for its fiscal Q1 ended Dec. 25, improving on a $2.66 per share during the year-ago quarter while net sales increased 16.8% year-over-year to $1.39 billion. Analyst estimates were not available.

