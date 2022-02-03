Consumer Sector Update for 02/03/2022: BERY,SKY,IMKTA

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.3% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was sinking 2.0%.

In company news, Berry Global Group (BERY) dropped 2.5% after the consumer packaging company reported non-GAAP net income of $1.25 per share for its fiscal Q1 ended Jan. 1, down from a $1.48 per share during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.11 per share.

Skyline Champion (SKY) added 6.5% after the manufactured home builder reported fiscal Q3 net income of $1.18 per share, up from $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year and topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.73 per share profit for the three months ended Jan. 1. Revenue grew 41.5% year-over-year to $534.7 million, exceeding the $498.8 million Street view.

Ingles Markets (IMKTA) climbed 3% after the grocery-store chain reported net income of $3.48 per share for its fiscal Q1 ended Dec. 25, improving on a $2.66 per share during the year-ago quarter while net sales increased 16.8% year-over-year to $1.39 billion. Analyst estimates were not available.

