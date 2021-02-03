Consumer Sector Update for 02/03/2021: YSG,SPOT,CMG,MTOR,AMZN

Consumer stocks turned mixed again shortly before Wednesday's closing bell, with online retailer Amazon.com (AMZN) swinging between small gains and losses after reporting above-consensus Q4 financial results but also saying CEO Jeff Bezos will step aside in July to become executive board chairman. At last look, the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF was climbing 0.4% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was falling 0.3%, giving back a small midday rise.

In company news, Yatsen Holding (YSG) rose almost 17% after a new regulatory filing showed Xu Xiaoping and entities affiliated with his ZhenFund venture capital funds holds a 9.6% equity stake in the Chinese cosmetics company, owning nearly 254.4 ordinary shares, or almost 63.6 million American depository shares. Xu owned an equal number of shares and ADS prior to Yatsen's $617 million initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange on Nov. 19.

Meritor (MTOR) rose over 12% after the car components company Wednesday said it received a five-year contract to supply Autocar Trucks with its Blue Horizon 14Xe integrated ePowertrains, with production slated to start next year. Meritor also reported non-GAAP net income and revenue for its fiscal Q1 ended Dec. 31 beating Wall Street estimates on top of projecting above-consensus FY21 earnings and sales.

To the downside, Spotify (SPOT) slid 8.1% after the audio streaming platform reported a wider-than-expected Q4 net loss and projected Q1 and FY21 revenue also lagging Wall Street forecasts. The company sees revenue for the current quarter in a range of EUR1.99 billion to EUR2.19 billion and growing to EUR9.01 billion and EUR9.41 billion for the 12 months ending Dec. 31 while analysts, on average, are expecting EUR2.23 billion and EUR9.66 billion, respectively.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) fell 1.9% after late Tuesday reported an adjusted Q4 profit of $3.48 per share, up from $2.86 during the final three months of 2019 but trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $3.74 per share. Comparable restaurant sales increased 5.7% year-over-year but also missed analyst projections.

