Consumer Sector Update for 02/03/2021: CPRI, INGR, PFGC, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Wednesday as shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were 0.25% lower, while consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were up 0.38% recently.

Capri Holdings (CPRI) was climbing past 7% even after posting $1.65 in fiscal Q3 adjusted EPS that slipped from $1.66 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had an average EPS estimate of $1.03.

Ingredion (INGR) was almost 4% higher as it reported Q4 adjusted net earnings of $1.75 per diluted share, up from adjusted net earnings of $1.54 per diluted share in the prior-year period. The consensus estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ was for adjusted earnings of $1.46 per share.

Performance Food Group (PFGC) was gaining over 4% in value even after saying its fiscal Q2 adjusted EPS fell to $0.35 from adjusted EPS of $0.58 in the prior-year period. The result still topped the consensus estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ for adjusted EPS of $0.27.

