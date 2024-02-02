News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 02/02/2024: AMZN, COLM, SKX, XLP, XLY

February 02, 2024 — 09:12 am EST

Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Friday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) recently up 1%.

Amazon.com (AMZN) was over 6% higher after it reported Q4 diluted earnings of $1.00 per share, up from $0.03 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.80.

Columbia Sportswear (COLM) was slipping past 10% after it reported Q4 diluted earnings of $1.55 per share, down from $2.02 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.96.

Skechers U.S.A (SKX) was down more than 9% after saying it expects Q1 diluted EPS of between $1.05 and $1.10. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expect $1.21. The company also said it expects fiscal 2024 diluted EPS of between $3.65 and $3.85, compared with the $4.21 estimate from analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
