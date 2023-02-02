Consumer Sector Update for 02/02/2023: ELF, HSY, EL

Markets
Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Thursday afternoon trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) declining 1.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 3.6%.

In company news, e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) rose 15% after the cosmetics company reported improved results for its fiscal Q3 ended Dec. 31, including a 49% year-over-year increase in net sales to $146.5 million to beat the Capital IQ consensus estimate of $122.2 million. Adjusted earnings also doubled from year-ago levels, rising to $0.48 per share and topping analyst estimates by $0.25.

Hershey (HSY) gained 3.1% after the confectionary company reported a Q4 non-GAAP net income of $2.02 per diluted share, up from $1.69 during the year-ago period and topping the $1.77-per-share analyst mean.

Estee Lauder (EL) fell 3.2% after reporting an adjusted net income of $1.54 per diluted share for its fiscal Q2, nearly halving its $3.01-per-share adjusted earnings during the same quarter in 2021. The beauty products company also cut its fiscal 2023 outlook as ongoing COVID-19 shutdowns in China, inflation, and foreign currency headwinds likely weigh on future quarters.

