Markets
EL

Consumer Sector Update for 02/02/2023: EL, HSY, MUSA, XLP, XLY

February 02, 2023 — 09:06 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Thursday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was recently inactive and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was up more than 1%.

Estee Lauder (EL) was more than 2% lower as it posted fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.54 per diluted share, down from $3.01 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated an adjusted EPS of $1.29.

Hershey (HSY) was rising past 2% after it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $2.02 per diluted share, up from $1.69 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected $1.77.

Murphy USA (MUSA) reported Q4 earnings of $5.21 per diluted share, up from $4.23 per share a year earlier. Five analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $6.06. Murphy USA was down more than 3% recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EL
HSY
MUSA
XLP
XLY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.