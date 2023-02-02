Consumer Sector Update for 02/02/2023: EL, HSY, MUSA, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Thursday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was recently inactive and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was up more than 1%.

Estee Lauder (EL) was more than 2% lower as it posted fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.54 per diluted share, down from $3.01 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated an adjusted EPS of $1.29.

Hershey (HSY) was rising past 2% after it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $2.02 per diluted share, up from $1.69 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected $1.77.

Murphy USA (MUSA) reported Q4 earnings of $5.21 per diluted share, up from $4.23 per share a year earlier. Five analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $6.06. Murphy USA was down more than 3% recently.

