EBET

Consumer Sector Update for 02/02/2023: EBET,ELF,HSY,EL

February 02, 2023 — 04:11 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were ending broadly mixed in Thursday afternoon trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) declining 0.9% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 3%.

In company news, Ebet (EBET) dropped 32% after the online gaming platform Thursday priced a $6.5 million at-the-market direct offering of 6.37 million common shares at $1.02 each, or 25% under Wednesday's closing price. Investors participating in the deal also received an equal number of 66-month warrants to buy an additional share exercisable at $1.02 per share.

Estee Lauder (EL) fell 4.7%. Adjusted net income in fiscal Q2 tumbled from a year earlier, and the company cut its fiscal 2023 outlook as COVID-19 shutdowns in China, inflation and foreign currency headwinds eroded prospects.

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) rose 15% after the cosmetics company reported fiscal Q3 earnings and revenue that topped estimates by analysts.

Hershey (HSY) gained 4.1% after the confectionary company reported Q4 non-GAAP net income rose, exceeding estimates by analysts.

