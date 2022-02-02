Consumer Sector Update for 02/02/2022: SBUX, CPRI, EAT, SBH

Consumer stocks were mixed ahead of Wednesday's opening bell as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was off 0.1% while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was up 0.8% recently.

In company news, Starbucks (SBUX) dropped 3% after the coffee chain company reporting fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.72, up from $0.61 a year earlier, and revenue of $8.05 billion, up from $6.75 billion a year ago. The earnings report prompted price target cuts from Barclays, Wedbush, and JPMorgan.

Capri Holdings (CPRI) surged more than 15% after reporting fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $2.22 per share, up from $1.65 per share a year ago. The fashion company also generated revenue of $1.61 billion, up from $1.3 billion last year.

Brinker International (EAT) climbed 9.2% on reporting fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.71 per share, up from $0.35 per share a year ago. The restaurant operator also posted revenue of $925.8 million, up from $760.7 million a year ago.

Sally Beauty (SBH) reported fiscal Q1 adjusted diluted earnings of $0.63 per share, up from $0.50 per share a year earlier, while revenue totaled $980.3 million, up from $936 million last year. Shares of the cosmetics company were unchanged recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.