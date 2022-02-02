Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 02/02/2022: GM,EAT,SBH,BRFS

Consumer stocks were ending broadly mixed in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 1.3% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was sinking 0.7%.

In company news, General Motors (GM) slid 1.1% after the automaker late Tuesday reported a 10.5% decline in Q4 revenue compared with the final three months of 2020, falling to $33.58 billion and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $34.24 billion in revenue for the December quarter.

BRF (BRFS) fell 9.6% after the Brazilian meat processor Wednesday priced a 5.4 billion Brazilian reais ($1.02 billion) global offering of 270 million common shares, including about 11.3 million American depositary shares, at 20 reais per share and $3.79 per ADS, or 9% under its last closing price.

To the upside, Sally Beauty (SBH) rose 3.5% after the cosmetics retailer reported a $0.63 per share non-GAAP profit for its fiscal Q1 ended Dec. 31, up from $0.50 per share during the same quarter in 2020, while net sales grew 4.7% year-over-year to $980.3 million. Analysts, on average, had been looking for a $0.59 per share and $993.4 million, respectively.

Brinker International (EAT) was climbing 8% after reporting improved fiscal Q2 net income and revenue that also exceeded Wall Street expectations. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.71 per share, more than doubling its $0.35 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago quarter and topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.20 per share. Total revenue increased 21.7% during the three months ended Dec. 29 to $925.8 million, also edging past the $924.2 million analysts mean.

