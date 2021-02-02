Consumer Sector Update for 02/02/2021: SKY,PENN,HOG

Consumer stocks were rising in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF advancing 1.2% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising 2.7%.

In company news, Skyline Champion (SKY) climbed 9.5% after late Monday saying it earned $0.38 per share during its fiscal Q3, excluding one-time items, up from $0.32 per share during the same quarter in 2019 and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting non-GAAP net income of $0.24 per share for the manufactured home-builder during the three months ended Dec. 26. Revenue increased 10.3% over year-ago levels to $377.6 million, also exceeding the $349.3 million Street view.

Penn National Gaming (PENN) rose 7.1% after Stifel Tuesday raised its price target on the casino and racetrack operator by $18 From $118 a share and reiterating its buy rating on the company's stock.

Among decliners, Harley-Davidson (HOG) slumped almost 19% after the motorcycle company reported a surprise non-GAAP net loss of $0.44 per share for the final three months of 2020, reversing a $0.20 per share adjusted Q4 profit during the year-ago quarter and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting it to earn $0.22 per share, excluding one-time items. Net sales declined 32% year-over-year to $725 million, also trailing the $770.5 million analyst mean.

