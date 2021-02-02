Consumer Sector Update for 02/02/2021: HRL,KHC,SKY,PENN,HOG

Consumer stocks were ending broadly higher, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF Tuesday advancing 1.0% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising 2.5%.

In company news, Hormel Foods (HRL) was climbing 4.4% in late Tuesday trading following reports the processed foods company is in talks to buy Kraft Heinz' (KHC) Planters snack business. Citing people familiar with the matter, The Wall Street Journal said the unit could fetch about $3 billion, making the deal Hormel's largest acquisition to date. Kraft Heinz shares were fractionally higher this afternoon.

Skyline Champion (SKY) climbed almost 12.5% after late Monday saying it earned $0.38 per share during its fiscal Q3, excluding one-time items, up from $0.32 per share during the same quarter in 2019 and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting non-GAAP net income of $0.24 per share for the manufactured home-builder during the three months ended Dec. 26. Revenue increased 10.3% over year-ago levels to $377.6 million, also exceeding the $349.3 million Street view.

Penn National Gaming (PENN) rose 5.9% after Stifel Tuesday raised its price target on the casino and racetrack operator by $18 to $118 a share and reiterating its buy rating on the company's stock.

Among decliners, Harley-Davidson (HOG) slumped almost 18% after the motorcycle company reported a surprise non-GAAP net loss of $0.44 per share for the final three months of 2020, reversing a $0.20 per share adjusted Q4 profit during the year-ago quarter and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting it to earn $0.22 per share, excluding one-time items. Net sales declined 32% year-over-year to $725 million, also trailing the $770.5 million analyst mean.

