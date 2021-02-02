Consumer Sector Update for 02/02/2021: BABA, RACE, SYY, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were climbing in Tuesday's premarket trading. Shares of the consumer staples S&P 500 (XLP) ETF were 0.28% higher and consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were recently up 0.77%.

Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) was slightly advancing as it posted fiscal Q3 non-GAAP earnings of RMB 22.03 ($3.38) per American depositary share, up from RMB 18.19 per ADS in the prior-year period. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected non-GAAP EPS of RMB 20.92 per ADS.

Ferrari (RACE) was down more than 3% after it booked adjusted EPS of 1.01 euros ($1.21) per share in Q4, an increase from 0.90 euro per share in the same 2019 quarter. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had called for a Q4 adjusted EPS of 1 euro.

Sysco (SYY) was more than 1% lower after it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.17, from $0.85 a year earlier. That result came below the $0.35 average estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.