Consumer Sector Update for 02/01/2023: WRK,EA,MTCH

Consumer stocks were still down in Wednesday afternoon trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) slipping 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) retreating 0.3%.

In company news, WestRock (WRK) dropped more than 15% after the paper packaging company reported declines in its fiscal Q1 net income and revenue compared with year-ago levels, and trailing analyst estimates. The company also removed its fiscal 2023 earnings outlook, citing "uncertain macroeconomic conditions." Excluding one-time items, net income fell to $0.55 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with $0.65-per-share adjusted earnings during the year-ago period and missing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.05 per share.

Electronic Arts (EA) declined more than 12%, a day after the video games publisher lagged analyst expectations with its fiscal Q3 revenue and guiding results for the current quarter ending March 31 also trailed Wall Street estimates. The company overnight also said it will shut down its Apex Legends mobile game in all regions on May 1, less than a year after the first-person shooter game launched.

Match Group (MTCH) declined 8.4% after saying it recently began cutting jobs in the US and is expecting to eventually trim its global workforce by nearly 8%. The dating website operator overnight reported a 2% year-over-year decline in Q4 revenue, falling to $786.2 million, compared with the Capital IQ consensus of $787.3 million for the three months ended Dec. 31.

