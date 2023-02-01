Markets
PTON

Consumer Sector Update for 02/01/2023: PTON, MDLZ, WRK, XLP, XLY

February 01, 2023 — 09:06 am EST

Consumer stocks were steady premarket Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) were recently inactive.

Peloton Interactive (PTON) was over 5% higher after posting a fiscal Q2 net loss of $0.98 per diluted share, narrowing from a loss of $1.39 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.67 per share.

Mondelez International (MDLZ) was rising past 1% after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.73 per diluted share, up from $0.71 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.70.

WestRock (WRK) was more than 7% lower after it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.55 per diluted share, down from $0.65 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $0.60.

