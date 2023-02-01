Consumer Sector Update for 02/01/2023: MSGM, WRK, EA, MTCH

Consumer stocks rebounded Wednesday afternoon amid a recovery for several cyclical sectors after the Federal Reserve said it sees signs the US economy largely remains strong while it has been been increasing interest rates in a bid to rein in prices.

At last look, the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was rising 0.7% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was climbing 1.7%.

In company news, Motorsport Games (MSGM) sped higher for a second session in a row, rising over 74% after the multi-platform video games publisher said it priced an at-the-market offering of 183,020 class A shares at $21.40 apiece, matching Tuesday's closing price.

To the downside, Match Group (MTCH) declined 5.0% after saying it recently began cutting jobs in the US and is expecting to eventually trim its global workforce by nearly 8%. The dating website operator overnight reported a 2% year-over-year decline in Q4 revenue, falling to $786.2 million, compared with the Capital IQ consensus of $787.3 million for the quarter.

Electronic Arts (EA) declined more than 9%, a day after the video games publisher lagged analyst expectations with its fiscal Q3 revenue. The company overnight also said it will shut down its Apex Legends mobile game in all regions on May 1, less than a year after the first-person shooter game launched.

WestRock (WRK) dropped almost 13% after the paper packaging company reported declines in its fiscal Q1 net income and revenue compared with year-ago levels, and trailing analyst estimates. The company also removed its fiscal 2023 earnings outlook, citing "uncertain macroeconomic conditions."

