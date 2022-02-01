Markets
ZGN

Consumer Sector Update for 02/01/2022: ZGN, PHM, LI, XLP, XLY

MT Newswires
Published

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.12% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently inactive.

PulteGroup (PHM) was climbing past 3% as it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $2.51 per diluted share, up from $1.53 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.30.

Li Auto (LI) gained more than 2% after it said it delivered 12,268 Li ONE sport utility vehicles in January, up 128.1% from the same month last year.

Ermenegildo Zegna (ZGN) was slightly higher after it reported preliminary fiscal 2021 revenue of 1.29 billion euros ($1.45 billion), up 27% from 1.01 billion euros a year earlier.

