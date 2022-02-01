Consumer Sector Update for 02/01/2022: FUN,SEAS,AMC,SOND,MDC

Consumer staples stocks narrowed their gap with consumer discretionary stocks this afternoon, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping less than 0.1% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was rising 0.4% in late trade.

In company news, Cedar Fair (FUN) jumped over 13% after the amusement and water parks operator Tuesday said it received an unsolicited takeover proposal from rival theme park company Seaworld (SEAS), confirming an earlier Bloomberg report. Cedar Fair did not provide any details of the Seaworld bid, but Bloomberg said it was offering $60 in cash for each Cedar Park unit, or nearly 21% over closing price Monday night. Seaworld shares were 2.2% higher this afternoon.

AMC Entertainment (AMC) climbed 5.1% after Tuesday saying it expects around $1.17 billion in Q4 revenue, up from $162.5 million during the year-ago quarter, and topping the Capital IQ consensus looking for $1.12 billion in revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31. It also is projecting a Q4 net loss in a range of $114.8 million to $194.8 million compared with its $946.1 million loss during the final three months of 2020. The analyst mean is expecting a $119.4 million loss.

Sonder Holdings (SOND) rose 6.1% after Oppenheimer began coverage of the short- and longer-term hospitality company with an outperform stock rating and a $12 price target.

Among decliners, MDC Holdings (MDC) fell 9.1% after the homebuilder Tuesday reported Q4 net income of $2.21 per share, improving on its $2.03 per share profit during the same quarter in 2020 but still lagging the Capital IQ expecting it to earn $2.49 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31. Total revenue increased to $1.47 billion, also trailing the $1.58 billion analysts mean.

