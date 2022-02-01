Consumer Sector Update for 02/01/2022: AMC, SOND, MDC

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 0.8% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was rising 0.1%.

In company news, AMC Entertainment (AMC) climbed 7.2% after Tuesday saying it expects around $1.17 billion in Q4 revenue, up from $162.5 million during the year-ago quarter and topping the Capital IQ consensus looking for $1.12 billion in revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31. It also is projecting a Q4 net loss in a range of $114.8 million to $194.8 million compared with its $946.1 million loss during the final three months of 2020. The analyst mean is expecting a $119.4 million loss.

Sonder Holdings (SOND) rose 7.1% after Oppenheimer began coverage of the short- and longer-term hospitality company with an outperform stock rating and a $12 price target.

MDC Holdings (MDC) fell 7.5% after the homebuilder Tuesday reported Q4 net income of $2.21 per share, improving on its $2.03 per share profit during the same quarter in 2020 but still lagging the Capital IQ expecting it to earn $2.49 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31. Total revenue increased to $1.47 billion, also trailing the $1.58 billion analyst mean.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.