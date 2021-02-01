Consumer Sector Update for 02/01/2021: TPB,IFF,THCB,GTN

Consumer stocks were ending broadly higher in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.2% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising 2.5% shortly before the closing bell.

In company news, Turning Point Brands (TPB) was 9.8% higher, earlier rising 11% to reach its highest share price since July 2019 at $52.31 after the tobacco products company Monday said it expects to report between $103.5 million and $105.5 million in net sales for its Q4 ended Dec. 31, topping the current three-analyst mean looking for $99.6 million in Q4 sales, according to Capital IQ. Separately, Turning Point disclosed plans for a $250 million private placement of senior secured notes due 2026 and also negotiating a new $25 million senior secured revolving credit facility.

Gray Television (GTN) added 3% after the broadcaster announced its $925 million cash purchase of Quincy Media, adding nine more television markets and expanding its reach to roughly 25% of US households in a total of 102 markets. The deal is expected to immediately increase Gray Television's per-share free cash flow, the company said.

IFF (IFF) rose nearly 15% after Monday announcing its name change from International Flavors & Fragrances following the completion Monday of its $7.3 billion cash purchase of DuPont's (DD) nutrition and biosciences division. The company also was rebranding the combined companies to better reflect its position providing ingredients for consumer products, including the food and beverage, home and personal care and the health and wellness markets as well as the biosciences and sensorial products businesses.

Tuscan Holdings (THCB) climbed more than 56% after the blank check company said it was merging with Microvast through a reverse merger transaction that will result in the electric vehicle components becoming a publicly-traded company. After closing, the maker of specialty batteries will trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the MVST ticker symbol and will be supported by an oversubscribed $540 million investment and $282 million in Tuscan IPO proceeds.

