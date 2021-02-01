Consumer Sector Update for 02/01/2021: TPB, NIO, SJM, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were advancing pre-bell Monday. Shares of the consumer staples S&P 500 (XLP) ETF were advancing by 0.48% and the consumer discretionary (XLY) ETF was recently up more than 1%.

Turning Point Brands (TPB) was climbing past 3% after saying preliminary data showed Q4 net sales of between $103.5 million and $105.5 million and adjusted EBITDA of between $25 million and $26 million.

Nio (NIO) was advancing by more than 3% after saying it delivered 7,225 vehicles in January, an increase of 352.1% from the same month last year.

J.M. Smucker (SJM) was unchanged in premarket trading. The company late Friday said the divestment of its pet food business to Nexus Capital Management for $50 million is expected to be dilutive to its adjusted earnings per share in the range of $0.05 to $0.10 on a full-year basis.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.