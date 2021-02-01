Markets
TPB

Consumer Sector Update for 02/01/2021: TPB, NIO, SJM, XLP, XLY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were advancing pre-bell Monday. Shares of the consumer staples S&P 500 (XLP) ETF were advancing by 0.48% and the consumer discretionary (XLY) ETF was recently up more than 1%.

Turning Point Brands (TPB) was climbing past 3% after saying preliminary data showed Q4 net sales of between $103.5 million and $105.5 million and adjusted EBITDA of between $25 million and $26 million.

Nio (NIO) was advancing by more than 3% after saying it delivered 7,225 vehicles in January, an increase of 352.1% from the same month last year.

J.M. Smucker (SJM) was unchanged in premarket trading. The company late Friday said the divestment of its pet food business to Nexus Capital Management for $50 million is expected to be dilutive to its adjusted earnings per share in the range of $0.05 to $0.10 on a full-year basis.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TPB NIO SJM XLP XLY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular