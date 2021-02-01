Consumer Sector Update for 02/01/2021: IFF,DD,THCB,GTN

Consumer stocks were broadly higher in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.3% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising 2.0%.

In company news, IFF (IFF) rose nearly 16% after Monday announcing a name change from International Flavors & Fragrances following the completion Monday of its $7.3 billion cash purchase of DuPont's (DD) nutrition and biosciences division and rebranding the combined companies to better reflect its position providing ingredients for consumer products, including the food and beverage, home and personal care and the health and wellness markets as well as the biosciences and sensorial products businesses. DuPont shareholders own 55.4% of the combined companies.

Tuscan Holdings (THCB) also climbed more than 34% after the blank check company said it was merging with Microvast through a reverse merger transaction that will result in the electric vehicle components becoming a publicly traded company. After closing, the maker of specialty batteries will trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the MVST ticker symbol and will be supported by an oversubscribed $540 million investment and $282 million in Tuscan IPO proceeds.

Gray Television (GTN) was 5.8% higher after the broadcaster announced its $925 million cash purchase of Quincy Media, adding nine more television markets and expanding its reach to roughly 25% of US households in a total of 102 markets. The deal is expected to immediately increase Gray Television's per-share free cash flow, the company said.

