Consumer Sector Update for 01/31/2024: PARA, PARAA, EBAY, SLGN

January 31, 2024 — 01:47 pm EST

Consumer stocks were weaker Wednesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) shedding 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.5%.

In corporate news, Paramount Global (PARA, PARAA) voting shares jumped 8% after Bloomberg reported Byron Allen, founder of Allen Media Group, made a $14.3 billion bid for the company. Paramount's non-voting shares were gaining over 24%.

EBay (EBAY) has agreed to pay $59 million to settle alleged violations of the Controlled Substances Act over pill presses and encapsulating machines sold through its website, the US Department of Justice said. Ebay shares were shedding 0.5%.

Silgan (SLGN) rose nearly 6% after reporting Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.63 per diluted share, compared with $0.85 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.58.

