Consumer Sector Update for 01/31/2024: GPI, AVY, APTV, XLP, XLY

January 31, 2024 — 09:15 am EST

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Wednesday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was 0.5% lower recently.

Group 1 Automotive (GPI) was slipping almost 5% after it reported Q4 adjusted diluted earnings of $9.50 per share, down from $10.86 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $10.44.

Avery Dennison (AVY) reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $2.16 per diluted share, up from $1.65 a year earlier. The result matched the average estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ. Avery Dennison was declining 0.9% pre-bell.

Aptiv (APTV) was slightly higher after it reported a Q4 adjusted net income of $1.40 per diluted share, up from $1.27 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.33.

