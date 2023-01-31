Consumer Sector Update for 01/31/2023: RENT, MSGM, SPOT, VSCO

Consumer stocks were finishing broadly higher in Tuesday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) climbing 0.6% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 1.8%.

Consumer confidence, as measured by the Conference Board, fell to a 107.1 final reading for January and missing market forecasts expecting no change this month compared with December's 109 print.

In company news, Rent the Runway (RENT) streaked 8.8% higher after the designer apparel retailer Tuesday said it has negotiated a revised credit facility with an unnamed lender extending its maturity by another two years until October 2026. The new agreement also reduces the company's cash interest payments in exchange for warrants to buy up to 2 million Runway shares exercisable at $5 per share.

Motorsport Games (MSGM) was speeding over 703% higher in recent trade after the multi-platform video games publisher announced a debt-for-equity swap with majority shareholder Motorsport Network, paying down $1 million in principal and interest owed under its $12 million line of credit with the esports partner firm. Details of the transaction were not immediately disclosed but Motorsport Games said it expects to file a registration statement for the distributed stock within 60 days of the deal closing.

Spotify (SPOT) gained nearly 12% after the podcast platform company said it was expecting to generate around 3.1 billion euro in revenue during its current Q1, topping the Capital IQ consensus looking for 3.05 billion euro in revenue for the three months ending March 31.

Victoria's Secret & Co (VSCO) added 8.7% after raising its Q4 earnings and sales forecasts, now projecting net income for the current quarter ending Jan. 31 in a range of $2.25 to $2.35 per share, up from $2.05 to $2.25 previously and topping the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $2.24. The lingerie retailer also disclosed plans to buy back around 2.5 million of its common shares now held by Goldman Sachs (GS) for $125 million, with a final settlement expected during its fiscal Q2 ending in late July.

