Consumer Sector Update for 01/31/2023: MCD, IP, VSCO, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were edging higher premarket Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was advancing by 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently up 0.2%.

McDonald's (MCD) posted Q4 adjusted earnings of $2.59 per diluted share, up from $2.23 per share a year earlier. The company also said it expects short-term inflationary pressure to continue this year. McDonald's was slipping past 2% in recent premarket activity.

International Paper (IP) was 4.8% higher after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.87 per diluted share, compared with $0.61 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.69.

Victoria's Secret (VSCO) was up 3.8% after it raised its guidance for Q4 earnings to $2.25 to $2.35 per diluted share, up from $2.05 to $2.25 previously. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expect $2.24.

