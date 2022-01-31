Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 01/31/2022: NIO, SPOT, BYND

MT Newswires
Consumer stocks were broadly higher in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.3% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was soaring nearly 3.2%.

In company news, NIO (NIO) rose 16% after the electric vehicle firm said none of the holders of its 4.50% convertible senior notes maturing in 2024 exercised their repurchase right by Jan. 28 deadline, and no notes were surrendered for repurchase.

Spotify Technology (SPOT) surged almost 11% on Monday after podcaster Joe Rogan apologized for the backlash against recent guests making controversial claims about COVID-19 vaccines, triggering protests by Neil Young, Joni Mitchell and Nils Lofgren, who pulled their music from the streaming platform. The stock also was boosted by a Citigroup upgrade to buy from neutral.

Beyond Meat (BYND) cooked up a more than 15% advance on Monday following a double upgrade of the plant-based meat substitute company to overweight from underweight by Barclays, which also increased its price target for the company's stock by $10 to $80 a share.

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

