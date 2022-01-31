Consumer Sector Update for 01/31/2022: NFLX,NIO,SPOT,BYND

Consumer stocks were ending higher in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) adding 0.1% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was soaring over 3.4%.

In company news, Netflix (NFLX) jumped 11% after a regulatory filing late Friday showed co-CEO Reed Hastings has bought a total of 51,440 shares, taking advantage of a steep drop in its share price after the streaming television firm projected slower-than-expected subscriber growth for Q1.

NIO (NIO) rose over 17% after the electric vehicle firm said none of the holders of its 4.50% convertible senior notes maturing in 2024 exercised their repurchase right by Jan. 28 deadline, and no notes were surrendered for repurchase.

Spotify Technology (SPOT) surged almost 13% on Monday after podcaster Joe Rogan apologized for the backlash against recent guests making controversial claims about COVID-19 vaccines, triggering protests by Neil Young, Joni Mitchell and Nils Lofgren, who pulled their music from the streaming platform. The stock also was boosted by a Citigroup upgrade to buy from neutral.

Beyond Meat (BYND) logged a more than 14% advance on Monday following a double upgrade of the plant-based meat substitute company to overweight from underweight by Barclays, which also increased its price target for the company's stock by $10 to $80 a share.

