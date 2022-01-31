Consumer Sector Update for 01/31/2022: NFLX, GRWG, PENN, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Monday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.30% while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently advancing by 0.18%.

Netflix (NFLX) co-Chief Executive Reed Hastings has acquired 51,440 shares in the streaming company, according to a US Securities and Exchange Commission filing. Netflix was recently up more than 3%.

GrowGeneration (GRWG) said it has acquired Horticultural Rep Group, a specialty marketing and sales organization of horticultural products, for an undisclosed sum. GrowGeneration was slightly higher recently.

Penn National Gaming (PENN) CEO Jay Snowden announced the launch of theScore Bet in Ontario in an expansion of its online gaming business. Penn National Gaming was recently inactive.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.