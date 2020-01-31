Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 01/31/2020: ADNT, AMZN, CL, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: -0.50%

MCD: -0.31%

DIS: +0.41%

CVS: -0.32%

KO: +0.10%

Most consumer heavyweights were slipping pre-bell Friday.

Moving stocks include:

(+) Adient (ADNT), which was surging almost 23% after booking fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.96 per share, up from $0.31 per share last year and significantly higher than the consensus of $0.34 per share from analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

(+) Amazon.com (AMZN) was more than 10% higher after it reported a Q4 net income of $6.47 a share, up from $6.04 a share in the same period of 2018, and well ahead of the consensus on Capital IQ for $3.97 normalized or $3.96 on a GAAP basis.

(+) Colgate-Palmolive (CL) was advancing by more than 5% after it booked a Q4 EPS of $0.75, compared with $0.70 a year ago and above the Capital IQ estimate of $0.72.

