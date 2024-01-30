News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 01/30/2024: DIS, NFLX, UPS, JBLU, SAVE, ATGE

January 30, 2024 — 03:44 pm EST

Consumer stocks rose late Tuesday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.5% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) up fractionally.

Redbook US same-store sales in the week ended Jan. 27 rose 5% from a year earlier after a 5.2% increase in the previous week.

In corporate news, activist Walt Disney (DIS) investor Nelson Peltz thinks the entertainment giant can benefit from bundling its ESPN+ streaming service with Netflix (NFLX), Bloomberg reported Tuesday. Disney shares were down 0.4% and Netflix declined 2.3%.

United Parcel Service (UPS) outlined a downbeat full-year revenue outlook after delivering a Q4 topline below-market estimates. The company plans to cut its workforce by 12,000 roles to save $1 billion this year, Chief Financial Officer Brian Newman said on an earnings call. The shares tumbled 7.8%.

JetBlue Airways (JBLU) and Spirit Airlines (SAVE) are seeking an expedited appeal of a judge's ruling earlier this month that blocked their proposed $3.8 billion merger, according to a court filing. JetBlue shares fell 4%, and Spirit rose 6%.

Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) shares dropped 17% after Safkhet Capital Research said that Safkhet Capital Management has a short position on its stock.

