Consumer Sector Update for 01/30/2023: JD,XPEV,GNS

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Monday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) climbing 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) retreating 0.8%.

In company news, JD.com (JD) slid 5.6% following reports it will stop taking orders in Thailand and Indonesia on Feb. 15 ahead of the e-commerce company closing its sales platforms in those countries early in March. In a Facebook post, the company said its JD Central platform in Thailand would fulfill orders through March 3, according to multiple news reports.

XPeng (XPEV) fell 5.9% after saying it selected Fengying Wang to be its new president, succeeding board vice chairman Hongdi Gu and co-founder Heng Xia, who previously shared those responsibilities at the Chinese electric vehicles company. Prior to joining XPeng, Wang worked at Great Wall Motor Co. for over 30 years, including stints as vice chairman and general manager.

Genius Group (GNS) surged more than 46% after the Singapore-based specialty education company Monday said it plans to spin off its Entrepreneur Resorts unit into a stand-alone entity valued at around $37 million and trading on the Seychelles MERJ Stock Exchange, with Genius Group initially owning 97% of its outstanding shares.

