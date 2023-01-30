Consumer Sector Update for 01/30/2023: JD, MNSO, PM, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were declining pre-bell Monday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.2% lower and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was down 0.7% recently.

JD.com (JD) was slipping past 4% after saying it has decided to shutter e-commerce services in Indonesia and Thailand.

MINISO Group Holding (MNSO) said Steven Saiyin Zhang has resigned as chief financial officer and an executive director of the company for personal reasons, effective Jan. 31. MINISO was recently shedding over 4% in value.

Philip Morris International (PM) said it has extended a collaboration with KT&G to market the South Korean tobacco and nicotine manufacturer's smoke-free devices and consumables globally, excluding in South Korea, on an exclusive basis for 15 years. Philip Morris was 0.7% lower in recent premarket activity.

