Consumer Sector Update for 01/30/2023: BREA, JD, XPEV, GNS

Consumer stocks were ending broadly mixed in Monday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) hanging on for a 0.2% advance and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) retreating 1.6%.

In company news, Brera (BREA) tumbled 27% after announcing plans to pursue expansion and the potential acquisition of existing football clubs in Eastern Europe, Africa and South America using proceeds from Friday's $75 million initial public offering of stock.

JD.com (JD) slid 6.1% following reports it will stop taking orders in Thailand and Indonesia on Feb. 15 ahead of the e-commerce company closing its sales platforms in those countries early in March.

XPeng (XPEV) fell 6.1% after saying it selected Fengying Wang to be its new president, succeeding board vice chairman Hongdi Gu and co-founder Heng Xia, who previously shared those responsibilities at the Chinese electric vehicles company. Prior to joining XPeng, Wang worked at Great Wall Motor Co. for over 30 years, including stints as vice chairman and general manager.

To the upside, Genius Group (GNS) surged more than 22% after the Singapore-based specialty education company said it plans to spin off its Entrepreneur Resorts unit into a stand-alone entity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.