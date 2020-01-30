Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 01/30/2020: TSLA, UN, UL, APTV, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: -0.56%

MCD: -0.51%

DIS: -0.63%

CVS: -0.28%

KO: +1.54%

Most top consumer stocks were slipping pre-bell Thursday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Tesla (TSLA), which was gaining more than 8% after posting Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share of $2.14, compared with $2 a year ago. The result exceeded the consensus estimate of $1.76 compiled by Capital IQ.

(+) Unilever (UN, UL) was up more than 2% as it reported Q4 sales of EUR12.64 billion ($13.92 billion), an increase from sales of EUR12.15 billion in the year-ago quarter.

(-) Aptiv (APTV) was declining by more than 6% as it booked a Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.15, declining from $1.34 in the year-ago quarter but exceeding the consensus for $1.02 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

