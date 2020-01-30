Consumer Sector Update for 01/30/2020: MUSA,FTCH,TSLA,PKG

Markets
Consumer stocks were ending broadly mixed, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing 0.8% this afternoon while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were falling 0.5%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) Murphy USA (MUSA) dropped 5% after the motor fuels and convenience store chain issued preliminary revenue results for its Q4 ended Dec. 31, saying it expects to report around $3.46 billion in revenue, down 1.1% from the same quarter last year and lagging the Capital IQ consensus by around $110 million.

In other sector news:

(+) Tesla (TSLA) sped almost 11% higher after the electric car-maker Wednesday night reported Q4 net income and sales exceeding Wall Street expectations and later said 2020 deliveries would "comfortably" exceed 500,000 units in 2020. Excluding one-time items, the company earned $2.14 per share during the final three months of 2019 on $7.4 billion in sales, topping the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $1.76 per share non-GAAP Q4 profit on $7.1 billion in sales.

(+) Farfetch Ltd (FTCH) climbed 10% on Thursday after the luxury fashion e-commerce company said Chinese internet conglomerate Tencent and American private-equity investor Dragoneer each will buy $125 million of its 5% senior, unsecured convertible senior notes maturing in December 2025. The notes will have an initial conversion price of $12.25, or about 31% above its volume-weighted average share price over the past 30 trading days, the company said.

(-) Packaging of America (PKG) dropped 4.5% after the containerboard and corrugated packaging company projected net income for its current Q1 ending in March of around $1.20 per share, well under analyst estimates expecting a $1.63 per share GAAP profit and adjusted Q1 earnings of $1.64 per share.

