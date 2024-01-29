Consumer Sector Update for 01/29/2024: WBD, AMZN, IRBT, ADM

Consumer stocks rose late Monday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.5% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) adding 1.3%.

In corporate news, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) shares dropped 1.2% as Wells Fargo downgraded the stock to equalweight from overweight.

Amazon.com (AMZN) and iRobot (IRBT) said they are terminating their planned $1.7 billion merger due to EU regulatory hurdles. iRobot said separately its chief executive officer would step down and the company would cut 31% of its workforce. IRobot shares tumbled 10%, and Amazon rose 1.1%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) will postpone some of its executives' performance bonuses until the auditing of its financial statements, Reuters reported, citing a memo sent to staff. Its shares gained 5.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.