ADM

Consumer Sector Update for 01/29/2024: ADM, PSNY, CCL, XLP, XLY

January 29, 2024 — 09:12 am EST

Consumer stocks were steady pre-bell Monday, with Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) each recently unchanged.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) will postpone some of its executives' performance bonuses until the company's financial statements are audited, Reuters reported, citing a memo sent to staff. ADM was up more than 3% in recent premarket activity.

Polestar Automotive Holding (PSNY) is planning to lay off about 450 employees worldwide, or roughly 15% of the Swedish electric car maker's workforce, Reuters reported, citing Polestar. Polestar Automotive Holding was down more than 4% pre-bell.

Carnival (CCL) was slightly declining after it filed a shelf registration statement for the potential sale of securities from time to time.

