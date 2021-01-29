Consumer Sector Update for 01/29/2021: CL,CHD,DS

Consumer stocks were sliding in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF dropping 1.8% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was sinking 2.3%.

In company news, Colgate-Palmolive (CL) was 1.1% lower after Friday reporting better-than-expected Q4 results but also cautioning it still faces considerable uncertainty this year as the sales benefit of consumer stockpiling likely slows and its material costs rise. Net income for the consumer products giant rose to $0.77 per share on $4.32 billion in sales during the December quarter, up from $0.73 per share and $4.02 billion, respectively, during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.76 per share Q4 profit on $4.15 billion in sales.

Church & Dwight (CHD) fell 1.9%, reversing a small gain earlier Friday that followed the household products company reporting non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.53 per share on $1.3 billion in net sales, beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.52 per share and $1.26 billion, respectively.

Drive Shack (DS) dropped 22% after the golf entertainment venues company Friday priced a $50 million public offering of about 20.8 million common shares at $2.40 each, representing a 23.6% discount to Thursday's closing. Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including development of its five Puttery locations this year.

