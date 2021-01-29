Consumer Sector Update for 01/29/2021: CL, CHD, YJ, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were down in pre-bell Friday trading. Shares of the consumer staples S&P 500 (XLP) ETF were 0.18% lower and the consumer discretionary (XLY) ETF was declining by 0.55% recently.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL) was slightly lower after posting base earnings of $0.77 per share in Q4, up from $0.73 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ was for base EPS of $0.76.

Church & Dwight (CHD) was advancing by more than 2% even after it reported adjusted diluted EPS of $0.53 for Q4 of 2020, compared with adjusted diluted EPS of $0.55 in the prior-year period. The consensus estimate among analysts polled by Capital IQ had been for adjusted diluted EPS of $0.52 for the period.

Yunji (YJ) was gaining over 1% in value after saying it will introduce its first ever private label food brand, Li Ba Tian, on Feb. 2.

