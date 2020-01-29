Consumer Sector Update for 01/29/2020: MPX,PENN,LB,EBAY

Top Consumer Stocks

Consumer stocks were mixed late Wednesday afternoon, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 falling over 0.3% this afternoon while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were ahead 0.1%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) Marine Products (MPX) fell almost 5% on Wednesday after the recreational boat-maker reported sharply weaker Q4 financial results compared with the year-ago period and also trailing the single-analyst estimates for the three months ended Dec. 31. Q4 net income dropped to $0.10 per share from $0.14 per share last year while net sales declined 22% year-over-year to $48.2 million. The lone analyst had been looking for Marine Products to earn $0.12 per share during the October-to-December reporting period on $60.1 million in revenue.

In other sector news:

(+) L Brands (LB) jumped out to a 13% gain amid a Wall Street Journal report that CEO and company founder Leslie Wexner is looking to sell its flagship Victoria's Secret store chain and then step down as chief executive. Sources told the Journal the sale talks were ongoing and could lead to a full or partial sale of the lingerie retailer. The company also is working to finalize a succession plan over the next weeks, the newspaper said.

(+) Penn National Gaming (PENN) climbed more than 11% after the video gaming company said it was buying a 36% stake in Barstool Sports, paying $163 million in cash and convertible preferred stock for the digital sports media company and becoming its exclusive gaming partner for up to 40 years. Penn National also will gain sole rights to use the Barstool Sports brand for all of its online and retail sports betting and iCasino products.

(-) eBay (EBAY) declined 4% after projecting Q1 revenue trailing Wall Street expectations. The online marketplace sees revenue for the current quarter in a range of $2.55 billion to $2.6 billion compared with the Capital IQ consensus call looking for $2.64 billion in revenue for the three months ending March 31.

