Consumer Sector Update for 01/29/2020: EAT, EBAY, MCD, WMT, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.21%

MCD: -0.05%

DIS: +0.21%

CVS: +0.06%

KO: +0.26%

Most consumer giants were trading higher pre-market Wednesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Brinker International (EAT), which was more than 1% lower after booking fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.01 per diluted share, up from $0.89 per share a year ago. The result beat the $0.95 average estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(-) eBay (EBAY) was slipping by more than 4% after it reported Q4 net income of $0.81 per share, compared with $0.71 per share in the year-ago quarter. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting EPS of $0.76. Revenue guidance for Q1 missed analysts' forecasts.

In other sector news:

(-) McDonald (MCD) was marginally lower after it announced its Q4 results and booked $1.97 in adjusted EPS that stood flat year on year but in line with the average estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

