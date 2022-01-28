Consumer Sector Update for 01/28/2022: VFC, CL, ALV, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were slipping premarket Friday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.57% lower, and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently down by 0.62%.

VF (VFC) reported fiscal Q3 adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of $1.35, up from $0.93 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.22. VF was down more than 4% recently.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL) reported Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.79, up from $0.77 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.79 normalized. Colgate-Palmolive was down more than 2% in recent premarket activity.

Autoliv (ALV) was slipping past 1% as it reported Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.30, down from with $2.19 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.17.

