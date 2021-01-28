Markets
MCD

Consumer Sector Update for 01/28/2021: MCD, DEO, MKC, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed in Thursday's pre-bell trading. Shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were advancing by 0.4% and consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were recently slipping by 0.3%.

McDonald's (MCD) was up 0.5% as it posted Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.70 per share, compared with $1.97 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.77.

Diageo (DEO) was up more than 4.8% even after it reported a decline in net profit and sales in the first half of fiscal year 2021 as the pandemic continued to damp demand. The wine and spirits maker reported a net profit of GBP1.58 billion ($2.16 billion) in the six months through December, down from GBP1.87 billion a year ago. Net sales fell to GBP6.87 billion from GBP7.20 billion in the comparable period last year.

McCormick (MKC) was slipping past 2% as it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.79, down from $0.81 a year earlier. The average estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ had called for $0.89.

