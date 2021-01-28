Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 01/28/2021: EAT,AAL,FLWS

MT Newswires
Consumer stocks were rising in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.8% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was posting a 1.0% advance.

In company news, Brinker International (EAT) climbed almost 10% after MKM Partners raised its price target for restaurant chain by $7 to $67 a share and also reiterating its buy rating for its stock.

American Airlines (AAL) was 8.5% higher, retreating from an initial 31% spike that followed the company Thursday reporting a non-GAAP Q4 net loss of $3.86 per share, reversing a $1.15 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter in 2019 but still beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $4.13 per share adjusted loss. Revenue plunged 64.3% year-over-year to $4.03 billion but also exceeded the $3.86 billion analyst mean.

1-800 FLOWERS.COM (FLWS) dropped 10%, giving back an earlier 8.6% gain to a best-ever $39.39 a share that followed the online flowers and gifts seller reported a $1.71 per share profit for its fiscal Q2 ended Dec. 27, up from $1.12 per share during the year-ago quarter and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.32 per share. Net sales grew 44.9% over the same quarter last year to $877.3 million, also exceeding the $755.5 million Street view.

