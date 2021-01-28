Consumer Sector Update for 01/28/2021: CMCSA,EAT,AAL,FLWS

Consumer stocks held on to most of their Thursday advance, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.7% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF also was rising 0.7%.

In company news, Comcast (CMCSA) added 6.8% on Thursday after the internet, cable and broadcast television company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and also increased its quarterly dividend by 9% to $0.25 per share. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.56 per share on $27.71 billion in revenue during the final three months of 2020, topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.48 per share and $26.76 billion, respectively.

Brinker International (EAT) climbed 8% after MKM Partners raised its price target for the restaurant chain by $7 to $67 a share and also reiterating its buy rating for its stock.

American Airlines (AAL) was 9.5% higher in late trade, retreating from an initial 31% spike that followed the company Thursday reporting a non-GAAP Q4 net loss of $3.86 per share, reversing a $1.15 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter in 2019 but still beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $4.13 per share adjusted loss. Revenue plunged 64.3% year-over-year to $4.03 billion, also exceeding the $3.86 billion Street view.

1-800 FLOWERS.COM (FLWS) dropped 10.5%, giving back an earlier 8.6% gain to a best-ever $39.39 a share that followed the online flowers and gifts seller reported a $1.71 per share profit for its fiscal Q2 ended Dec. 27, up from $1.12 per share during the year-ago quarter and topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.32 per share. Net sales grew 44.9% to $877.3 million, also beating the $755.5 million analyst mean.

