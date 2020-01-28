Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 01/28/2020: MKC, HOG, PII, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: Flat

MCD: +0.41%

DIS: +0.71%

CVS: +0.58%

KO: +0.35%

Most consumer majors were trading higher pre-bell Tuesday.

Moving stocks include:

(-) McCormick (MKC), which was declining by more than 6% as it released its fiscal Q4 results and booked an adjusted EPS of $1.61 that declined from $1.67 last year but still was in line with consensus compiled by Capital IQ.

(-) Harley-Davidson (HOG) was slipping more than 6% after the motorcycle manufacturer's Q4 results missed expectations. Its Q4 adjusted earnings were reported at $0.20 per share, up from $0.17 per share in the year-ago period but behind consensus compiled by Capital IQ for $0.22 a share.

(+) Polaris Industries (PII) was up more than 2% amid Q4 financial results that beat expectations on earnings but missed on revenue. The company reported adjusted net income of $1.83 per share, unchanged from the year-ago quarter but above consensus compiled by Capital IQ for $1.79 per share.

