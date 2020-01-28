Consumer Sector Update for 01/28/2020: IPAR,DESP,DLPH,BWA,JJSF

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +0.80%

MCD +0.76%

DIS +1.93%

CVS +1.31%

KO -0.50%

Consumer stocks still were broadly higher ahead of Tuesday's closing bell, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing 0.3% this afternoon while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were ahead almost 1.2%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Inter Parfums (IPAR) climbed slightly more than 3% after the fragrances and cosmetics company reported a 0.3% increase in Q4 net sales over the same quarter last year, beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for $176.5 million in sales for the three months ended Dec. 31.

In other sector news:

(+) Delphi Technologies (DLPH) raced 61% higher after the auto-parts manufacturer agreed to a $3.3 billion, all-stock buyout offer from rival BorgWarner (BWA). Under terms of the proposed transaction, investors will receive a fixed 0.4534 of a Borg Warner share for each of their Delphi shares, with Borg Warner shareholders owning 84% of the combined company.

(+) Despegar.com (DESP) climbed almost 19% after the travel website company announced its $136 million purchase of Mexican travel agency Best Day Travel Group. Despegar.com said Best Day generated around $140 million in yearly revenue and is expecting the deal to boost its revenue by around 25% over current levels. It is expecting to close the proposed transaction during the first half of 2020, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary conditions.

(-) J&J Snack Foods (JJSF) slid 10.5% after the packaged foods company missed the Street's consensus estimate with its fiscal Q1 net income, earning $0.89 per share during the three months ended Dec. 28, down from a $0.93 per share profit during the same quarter last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.10 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.